Hillary Clinton updates social media page after session with Adichie - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Hillary Clinton updates social media page after session with Adichie – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Hillary Clinton updates social media page after session with Adichie
Guardian (blog)
Following her promise to Chimamanda Adichie at the PEN World Voices Festival, former US secretary of State Hillary Clinton has updated her Twitter bio. This comes after the organizers of the 2018 PEN World Voices Festival, rated Nigerian writer …
Hilary Clinton yields to Chimamanda's prompting on Twitter bio
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!