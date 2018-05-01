 Holding signs new Arsenal deal - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Holding signs new Arsenal deal – Goal.com

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Holding signs new Arsenal deal
Goal.com
The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 in a £2 million deal, and has since gone on to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield with the club. Holding has made 26 appearances in all competitions this season, even scoring in the
Rob Holding puts pen to paper on new Arsenal contractEvening Standard
Arsenal Defender Rob Holding Officially Signs New 'Long Term' Contract With GunnersSports Illustrated
Rob Holding signs `long-term´ deal at ArsenalDaily Mail
Belfast Telegraph –Mirror.co.uk –talkSPORT.com –Sports Mole
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.