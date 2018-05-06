 Hoodlums burn LG secretariat in Bauchi — Nigeria Today
Hoodlums burn LG secretariat in Bauchi

Posted on May 6, 2018

Bauchi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti, on Sunday said unknown hoodlums burnt part of Ningi Local Government Area secretariat in the state. ‎Datti, who made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of (NAN) in Bauchi  said “the incident occurred on Saturday during the conduct of APC Ward congress […]

