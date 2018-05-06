Hoodlums burn LG secretariat in Bauchi — Nigeria Today

Hoodlums burn LG secretariat in Bauchi
Bauchi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Datti, on Sunday said unknown hoodlums burnt part of Ningi Local Government Area secretariat in the state. Datti, who made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of (NAN) in Bauchi said “the incident occurred on Saturday during the conduct of APC Ward congress […]
