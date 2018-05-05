 Hoodlums vandalise APC secretariat in Rivers, kill one — Nigeria Today
Hoodlums vandalise APC secretariat in Rivers, kill one

One person died in Port- Harcourt on Friday as unidentified persons, suspected to be political thugs vandalised the Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located at the Old Government Residential Area in Port Harcourt, Rivers. The Rivers Command of the Nigerian Police quickly intervened by deploying tear-gas to stop further destruction of the party’s secretariat. Gun shots were fired into the air to scare riotous members and in the process one death was recorded.

