Horrific Footage Of Lion Attacking Private Game Reserve Owner In Limpopo [Video] — Nigeria Today

Horrific Footage Of Lion Attacking Private Game Reserve Owner In Limpopo [Video]

If you play with fire, so the saying goes…

The owner of a private game reserve near Thabazimbi, in the Limpopo province, was mauled by one of his lions on Monday, and the entire thing was captured on tape.

67-year-old Mike Hodge, who is the British owner of the Marakale Animal Sanctuary, is currently recovering in hospital after sustaining neck and jaw injuries, and he can count himself lucky that he escaped death.

Before we go any further, a warning that this footage is pretty full on.

This video via News24:

More from the Citizen:

He was apparently investigating a smell in the lion’s enclosure, which was upsetting the lion, before it attacked him. “There is no information coming out of the hospital but all I know is that he is alive and his wife and daughter are with him,” the friend reportedly said.

“I do not know how badly hurt he is but he is a lovely guy and I wish him all the best. He is no fool around lions and knows how to interact with them but clearly something went wrong,” she added.

The good news is that Mike seems to be OK, but the really bad news is that it is being reported that the lion has been killed following the attack.

I don’t know what courses of action were available to the game reserve, but offing the lion seems like a knee-jerk reaction.

Safe and speedy recovery, Mike.

[sources:news24&citizen]

