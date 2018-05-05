 How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video)

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Video, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Singlet anointed by RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye has resurrected a lady who has been dead for 12 days in Bayelsa State.   This was reveals a man at the church’s holy ghost service last night at the Redemption camp, located along the Lagos/Ibadan express road. According to him, his sister had died while he was […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.