How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video) — Nigeria Today

How Anointed Singlet From Pastor Adeboye Resurrects 12 Days Old Corpse in Bayelsa State (Video)
A Singlet anointed by RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye has resurrected a lady who has been dead for 12 days in Bayelsa State. This was reveals a man at the church’s holy ghost service last night at the Redemption camp, located along the Lagos/Ibadan express road. According to him, his sister had died while he was […]
