How ex BBNaija Housemates stormed the Headies Awards (Photos) — Nigeria Today

The 2018 edition of the Headies awards ust ended with Simi, Davido and Wizkid amongst the biggest award winners.







Well, Big Brother Naija 2018 contestants Tobi,Bam Nam, Nina, Alex, Ifu, Khloe and Ahneeka attended the event and here’s what glammed up photos.

See First Photos from The Headies Awards 2018

Checkout their looks below;