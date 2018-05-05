How failed Dino’s Recall shook Kogi govt — Nigeria Today

How failed Dino’s Recall shook Kogi govt
We warned Gov Bello – Former Speaker
Govt has no hand in recall – DG Media
Okun masquerades communed with ancestors in protest
Father of late girl whose name appeared on recall list, threatens to take INEC to court
Former speaker of Kogi state House of Assembly, Umar Immam and his cotravelers
in rationality may be laughing off the recent ridicule over the botched
attempt to recall senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi west senatorial district
of the state at the National Assembly . This is because at the heat of the crisis last
year, Honorable Immam and others had counseled the powers that be at
Luggard house in Lokoja to adopt the option of ‘reconciliation’ rather than
‘recalling’ approach posture of the state government over a seemingly irreconcilable
differences with the embattled senator.
The former speaker’s advice was misconstrued to mean he was having a soft spot for Melaye by the hardliners of the new direction of Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration. He
therefore drew their ire for disloyalty, and tagged as the
enemy of the government.
In the political maneuvering that followed, Immam was forced to resign from
the speakership. His loss was Honorable Mathew Kolawole’s gain.
Gradually, the recall process of Senator Melaye began to get the necessary
steam, notwithstanding
the hues and cries from the
enlightened community
which impressed that the
recall project is a waste of
resources and misplacement
of priority. For the hawks
in the corridor of power
of the state and their
collaborators, Senator
Melaye must be recalled
home, for his “excesses”. So,
the game of wits, intrigues
and permutations by both
parties to that effect started
gaining life from June 21last
year. Pronto, signatures were collected and submitted
to the Independent National
Electoral Commission (INEC),
to make good of their decision.
So, when one Cornelius
Olowo, a supervisory
councilor in Ijumu Local
government, said to be a
political disciple of senator
Melaye, but defected to “new
direction” government of
Yahaya Bello led petitioners
to Abuja office of INEC at the
second quarters of last year
with six loaded Ghana -must
-go bags, filled with register
of 189,870 signatures out of
351,146 total registered voters
from the district , seeking to
recall the embattled senator,
it became clearer that the die
is cast, and the ‘battle of no
retreat, no surrender’ to recall
the senator has actually gained
the desired force.
But INEC, the officiating
umpire which stood on the
tripod of section 69 and 110
of the constitution and section
116 of the electoral Act (as
amended) in the country
had wanted to process the
petitioners’ documents as
demanded, but for senator
Dino Melaye who stormed
the temple of justice to stop
any further move of the said
petition against him. He failed
at the Appeal court, and the
electoral umpire conducted a
signature verification exercise
in 552 out of 560 polling units in
the district on April 28, 2018
in line with the provision of
the law.
And at the early hours
of Sunday April 29, the
commission said the body
will not continue to process
the recall petition against
Senator Dino Melaye because
the verified signatures fell
short of the requirements
of law, to move to the next
stage.
According to Professor
Okonte Monti, the INEC
signatory collation officer, the
total register voters in the 7
LGAs ( Kogi, Lokoja, kabba/
Bunu, Ijumu, Mopa/Moro,
Yagba West and Yagba East)
that made up the district is
351,146; adding that the total
signature for recall : 189,870
and the total persons present
for Verifications is 20,868.
The collation officer added
that the total persons actually
verified is 18,742, (about
5.34%), saying with “this
verified signatures of 5.34%
of the total voters of the
constituency, the petition did
not satisfy the requirements
of law for referendum”, and
therefore the case is closed.
The build up to the D-day
was massive. Both the
petitioners and petitioned
never left any stone unturned
in order to achieve victory.
Though the government
had persistently denied
having hands in the said
recall process, but the body
language and utterances
of new direction managers
have betrayed their claims.
According reports, the
Governor has been roaring
that his refusal to share state
funds with Melaye triggered
their fight, not the issue of
nonpayment of workers
salary as being peddled by
the Senator. It was reliably
gathered that the governor’s
aides from the West flank of
the state have been playing
key roles since the struggle
to recall Melaye started;
and last Saturday, they
were allegedly adequately
mobilized financially to go
home and turn the table in
favor of the petitioners.
As the political appointees
left for their country homes in
the areas to effect compliance,
governor Yahaya Bello who
was away for weeks at Abuja
to attend to his ill health and
participate in the ongoing
political engineering of
his party, All Progressive
Congress, APC, had a
triumphant ride to the state a
day to the exercise, to boost
the morale of his foot soldiers
and fix the weak links.
He was said to have been
briefed of the water- tight
arrangement on ground,
and assured of victory on
Saturday. He took their words
and relaxed. The governor
never knew that the euphoria
of iron cast strategy/victory
so painted was short-lived. A
call to him at the early hours
of the exercise by spirited
individuals over the ongoing
at most of the polling units
gave out the signal at early
hours of the exercise that
the move might have been
bungled and the mission
aborted.
Until, he left for Abuja on
Tuesday, the governor was
said to have remains sober,
refusing to acknowledge calls
or receiving any of his aides
from that flank; not even his
most trusted friend in the
new direction movement
could get his attention.
