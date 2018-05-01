How FG compromises security, by Wike — Nigeria Today

How FG compromises security, by Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has blamed the collapse of national security on political interference by the Federal Government.

Wike made this claim when the participants of senior executive course 40, 2018-study group three from the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru visited him at the Government House Port Harcourt yesterday.

He alleged that the deliberate political action of the Federal Government compromises the security architecture of states. According to him: “What we have seen in most cases is that security lapses are a result of political interference. “

Wike explained that the case of Rivers State is exemplified by the transfer in and out of Rivers State of newly promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Akin Fakorede who was indicted for manipulating election between March 29 and April 4, 2018.

He drew the attention of the course participants to the indictment of ACP Fakorede as contained on page 66 of INEC Report into Rivers Rerun Elections for electoral fraud, violence and ballot box snatching and abduction of INEC officials.

“The man was given special promotion as a reward for the job he did for the Police in Rivers State during the rerun. He has been transferred back to the state in preparation for their planned manipulation of the 2019 General Election.‘’

On the newly formed State security outfit, the Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Wike said that the agency was established to complement the work of federal security agencies. According to him, the organisation was fashioned in line with an existing model in Lagos State under the leadership of respected retired military, police and paramilitary senior officers.

Meanwhile, the Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates have threatened that the Ogoni people will not participate in the 2019 elections, if there is no adequate security in the area.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Gani Tobpa, lamented that the last elections in Ogoni land witnessed high level of insecurity, querying that if everyone dies, who will vote for the contestants.

