How I will restructure Nigeria – Atiku — Nigeria Today

How I will restructure Nigeria – Atiku
Former vice-president and presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has described the current composition of the second schedule of Nigeria’s constitution as not development driven. Alhaji Atiku made this declaration while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the 10th anniversary symposium of Late Sen. Abraham Adesanya held at the Muson Center, Lagos on Wednesday.
