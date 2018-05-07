How London Sabotaged Buhari’s American Visit — Nigeria Today

How London Sabotaged Buhari’s American Visit

By Tunde Asaju It is saddening, that the BBC, Buhari’s most favoured medium would join the bash-up. Yes, the gang-up aimed at destroying the unbeatable strides of our cherished son, the president who sees Naija with the eyes of Donald Trump – an amazing country. The wicked would translate amazing to mean many different things but Arewa sons and daughters know it’s an unprecedented endorsement echoed by jannah itself.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

