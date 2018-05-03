How Long Is A Life Sentence/Imprisonment In South Africa — Nigeria Today

How Long Is A Life Sentence/Imprisonment In South Africa

How Years Is Considered A Life Sentence/Imprisonment In South Africa Life imprisonment in South Africa has an indeterminate length and may last for the remainder of the offender’s life. It is a mandatory punishment for premeditated murder, gang rape, serial rape and rape where the rapist knew they were HIV positive or if the victim […]

