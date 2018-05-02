How much does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cost and who pays for the big day? - Metro — Nigeria Today

How much does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cost and who pays for the big day? – Metro
|
Metro
|
How much does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding cost and who pays for the big day?
Metro
The royal wedding cost will blow your friend's £40,000 nuptials right out of the water. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day has garnered a great deal of interest, with details slowly being revealed as the 19 May approaches. They've had just six …
The good, bad and ugly sides to Windsor, home to the British royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Fairy Tale Wedding Will Include a Horse and Carriage: Pics!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Transportation Is Sufficiently Enchanting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!