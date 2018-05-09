 How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Oro Festival in Ikorodu on Tuesday paralysed social and economic activities and restricted movement of women in spite of the assurance given by the police and the traditional institution on free movement. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women in the town kept off the streets while banks and other businesses shut […]

The post How Oro Festival Paralysed Activities In Ikorodu Town, Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.