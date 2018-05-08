How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees — Nigeria Today

How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees

The House of Representatives has ordered an investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killing of a student, Ifeanyi Okafor, by the police for allegedly refusing to yield to a N500 bribe demand. According to a report by punch metro, The House said the police shot Okafor on February 9, 2018 in Okwelle, in the Onuimo Local […]

The post How Police Officers Killed Nigerian Student Doing Menial Job To Pay School Fees appeared first on Timeofgist.

