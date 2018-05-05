 How rainstorm killed my three cousins early this morning –Taraba woman - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How rainstorm killed my three cousins early this morning –Taraba woman – The Punch

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

How rainstorm killed my three cousins early this morning –Taraba woman
The Punch
A woman, Mrs. Henrietta Anthony, has said that three of her cousins, namely, Aisha Useni, Felicia Istifanus and Istiah James, were killed when a mast belonging to a telecommunications company fell on them during a rainstorm in Jalingo, Taraba State
Breaking: Wind storm kills five, injures priest, seven other worshipers in JalingoVanguard

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.