 How Ritualist Allegedly Became Powerless After Sighting Lord Chosen’s Apron – Woman Reveals — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Ritualist Allegedly Became Powerless After Sighting Lord Chosen’s Apron – Woman Reveals

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A female member of the Lords Chosen Church woman identified as Vivian has shared experience of how God delivered her and other passengers from the hands of a ritual killer inside the bus while traveling to Kaduna state. Vivian said the ritualist became powerless after sighting the church’s apron as it was filled with fire. […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post How Ritualist Allegedly Became Powerless After Sighting Lord Chosen’s Apron – Woman Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.