How Ritualist Allegedly Became Powerless After Sighting Lord Chosen’s Apron – Woman Reveals — Nigeria Today

How Ritualist Allegedly Became Powerless After Sighting Lord Chosen’s Apron – Woman Reveals

A female member of the Lords Chosen Church woman identified as Vivian has shared experience of how God delivered her and other passengers from the hands of a ritual killer inside the bus while traveling to Kaduna state. Vivian said the ritualist became powerless after sighting the church’s apron as it was filled with fire. […]

The post How Ritualist Allegedly Became Powerless After Sighting Lord Chosen’s Apron – Woman Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

