 How Suspected Ritualists Distribute Human Parts In Sapele, Delta State — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Suspected Ritualists Distribute Human Parts In Sapele, Delta State

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Human parts found in Sapele community in Delta State, on Thursday unsettled its residents who have raised the alarm over fear of the unknown, Dailypost rreport reveals.   It was gathered that the human parts were dumped at every nooks and cranny in Sapele, especially along new Ogoride road, and Ogbimi drive in the town; […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post How Suspected Ritualists Distribute Human Parts In Sapele, Delta State appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.