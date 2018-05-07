How Toyin Abraham and ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson shunned each other at Kemi Afolabi's party - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

How Toyin Abraham and ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson shunned each other at Kemi Afolabi’s party – Information Nigeria
How Toyin Abraham and ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson shunned each other at Kemi Afolabi's party
With news filtering into town that her ex husband, Adeniyi Johnson, is now married to another actress, Seyi Edun, it was not surprising when the pretty actress carefully ignored him at an event recently. For Toyin Aimakhu, many guests at the birthday …
Seun Egbegbe said he started dating my ex Toyin Abraham when we were still married – Actor Adeniyi Johnson
