How transfer loading stations can solve Lagos waste collection challenges — Nigeria Today

How transfer loading stations can solve Lagos waste collection challenges

By Mariam Eko

Facilitating an efficient approach to waste management in Lagos State is the core of Visionscape Sanitation Solutions framework for the new waste management system – the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI).

For decades, the waste management process encountered major issues with collection, and logistics of transporting waste. A major cause of these issues is due to the capacity and condition of waste collection trucks and their inability to travel as far as the landfills such as Epe to dispose collected waste.

Less attention was paid to creating facilities to bridge the gap between the points of collection and disposal. Waste transportation is a very crucial aspect of waste management infrastructure.

An efficient and effective approach to waste management has been developed to aid the collection, transportation and storage of waste across Lagos State. This approach involves the refurbishment and retrofitting of three transfer loading stations (TLS) in the state.

A TLS serves as a midpoint for municipal solid waste collection, where waste is temporarily stored, then transferred to larger trucks and sent in bulk to the landfill for final disposal and processing.

Visionscape Sanitation Solutions has taken concession and management of the TLSs across the State – Agege, Oshodi and Lagos Island. Each TLS are strategically located to address collection efficiency and increase the trips for waste collection. While the Agege and Lagos Island stations handle only solid waste, the Oshodi station will not only cater to solid waste but also medical and hazardous waste.

The TLS will also be the point of sorting and bundling of plastic waste, separating them from the bio-degradable materials that end up in the landfill.

“The Lagos market is highly dependent on plastic materials. Without adequate disposal processes, the waste materials end up polluting the earth, the oceans and ultimately, affecting human health. Improving the process of sorting and packaging at these transfer loading stations makes it easier for us to recover materials that would have caused pollution,” John Irvine, Visionscape Sanitation Solutions CEO, said.

From saving energy and reducing mileage for waste collection compactors, to reducing queues and waiting time at the landfill as well as any likely wear and tear of compactors, the benefits of the transfer loading stations reflect in both economic and environmental terms.

Eko is resident in Lagos.

The post How transfer loading stations can solve Lagos waste collection challenges appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

