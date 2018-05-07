How Two Female Drummers Stole The Spotlight At Ariya Repete Semifinal Concert In Lagos - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

How Two Female Drummers Stole The Spotlight At Ariya Repete Semifinal Concert In Lagos – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
How Two Female Drummers Stole The Spotlight At Ariya Repete Semifinal Concert In Lagos
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Prince Etim · Save. Read more. You know the saying 'What a man can do, a woman can do better?' Those words were made manifest this past weekend at the semi-final concert of Ariya Repete 2018 in Lagos. Two female contestants showed their incredible …
Shina Peters, Adekunle Gold, Others Rock Perfect Goldberg Ariya Repete Concert
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!