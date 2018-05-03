How Zolile Khumalo Ex Boyfriend Shot Her Dead Inside Her Room Because She Broke Up With Him — Nigeria Today

How Zolile Khumalo Ex Boyfriend Shot Her Dead Inside Her Room Because She Broke Up With Him
A student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has been shot dead in front of her roommate allegedly by an ex-boyfriend. The Student Representative Council at the Durban institution says the woman was killed on Tuesday night. It’s understood the victim had been trying to break up with her alleged killer for at least […]
The post How Zolile Khumalo Ex Boyfriend Shot Her Dead Inside Her Room Because She Broke Up With Him appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!