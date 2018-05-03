‘I am not a religious bigot’ – Northern female senator who dumped Islam for Christianity cries out — Nigeria Today

‘I am not a religious bigot’ – Northern female senator who dumped Islam for Christianity cries out

Binta Masi, the only female senator from Northern Nigeria in the 8th assembly has expressed sadness over alleged moves by some political opponents to portray her as a religious bigot. Masi made this known while speaking with newsmen on Thursday in her Ward, Jigalambu, in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State. According to Masi, […]

‘I am not a religious bigot’ – Northern female senator who dumped Islam for Christianity cries out

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

