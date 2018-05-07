 I am not a snob; I am actually shy- Chioma Akpotha - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I am not a snob; I am actually shy- Chioma Akpotha – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Learn how to make money online. Click here

I am not a snob; I am actually shy- Chioma Akpotha
TheNewsGuru
Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha has disclosed reasons why people think she is a snob. Akpotha noted that she is aware that a lot of people think she has an attitude problem. Speaking in a chat with Punch, she said: ”I am aware that people think I am
I Don't Have An Attitude Problem – Chioma ChukwukaConcise News

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.