 I Don't See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I Don’t See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen – Concise News

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Concise News

I Don't See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen
Concise News
Former Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen does not fancy Nigeria progressing beyond the group phase of this year's Fifa World Cup in Russia. Gudjohnsen's Iceland are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia. “Nigeria is a big question mark

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.