I Don't See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen - Concise News — Nigeria Today

I Don’t See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen – Concise News



Concise News I Don't See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen

Concise News

Former Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen does not fancy Nigeria progressing beyond the group phase of this year's Fifa World Cup in Russia. Gudjohnsen's Iceland are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia. “Nigeria is a big question mark …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

