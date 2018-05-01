I Don't See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen - Concise News — Nigeria Today

I Don’t See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen – Concise News
|
I Don't See Nigeria Reaching Second Round In Russia – Gudjohnsen
Concise News
Former Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen does not fancy Nigeria progressing beyond the group phase of this year's Fifa World Cup in Russia. Gudjohnsen's Iceland are in Group D alongside Nigeria, Argentina and Croatia. “Nigeria is a big question mark …
