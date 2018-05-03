 I Go Dye Wants To Reward Young Man Who Grabbed Him On Stage In Warri With Scholarship - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I Go Dye Wants To Reward Young Man Who Grabbed Him On Stage In Warri With Scholarship – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Learn how to make money online. Click here

I Go Dye Wants To Reward Young Man Who Grabbed Him On Stage In Warri With Scholarship
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Chux Odoh · Save. Read more. Nigerian ace comedian and United Nations Youth Ambassador, Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye is currently in search for a young man who made his way to grab him on stage at Harrysong's Warri concert in Warri on
I Go Dye offers lucky youth scholarship through universityPulse Nigeria
Comedian I Go Dye offers scholarship to young man who interrupted his concertNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.