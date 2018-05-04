I have no anointed candidate – Aregbesola — Nigeria Today

I have no anointed candidate – Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State on Friday declared that he has no anointed candidate for the September 22, 2018 gubernatorial election in the state. Aregbesola, who was on sensitisation tour to Iwo, in the Osun West Senatorial District, was reacting to profound and consistent agitation by the people of the town to produce the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

