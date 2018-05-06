 I have no plans to dump APC – Ortom — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I have no plans to dump APC – Ortom

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue, has denied any plan to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC). The denial is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase issued to newsmen in Makurdi. It said that the media report on the governor’s purported plan to leave the APC was false, misleading and […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post I have no plans to dump APC – Ortom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.