I have no regrets making late Bola Ige minister – Obasanjo — Nigeria Today

I have no regrets making late Bola Ige minister – Obasanjo
Former president, Chief
Olusegun Obasanjo has
spoken about how Yorubas
refused to vote for him for
presidency in 1999 saying
Senator Abraham Adesanya,
the late Afenifere leader made
it so.
Obasanjo spoke in Lagos at
the 10th memorial anniversary
lecture in Adesanya’s honour.
Obasanjo said he met the
late Afenifere leader to seek
his support when he was
contesting for president but
Adesanya was consistent in
his rejection. He said: “I did
not know Pa Adesanya in my
early days or in his early days
in politics.
I came to know him when I
was going into politics myself.
So, of course, of necessity, the
paths of politicians do cross.”I
persuaded myself, as I was
persuaded, to vie for the post
of president. And I decided
to consult leaders all over the
country, and one of the leaders
I had to meet was Pa Abraham
Adesanya.”I remember I got
his home address and phoned
him. I think the first day I
called on him that would be
about 10pm.
But he was waiting for me
and he received me very, very
warmly. That was also the
first occasion where I met his
daughter, Modupe Adelaja,
who went on to become one
of my ministers. “When I
met Pa Adesanya, he did not mince words at all and went
straight to ask why I came as
I am not with the ‘Afenifere
and NADECO’ group. “I told
him, ‘I don’t know who is the
‘us’ you are talking about.
But, you’re a politician and I
am going into politics, and as
a well-born and bred Yoruba
boy, I have to pay homage to
you, I have to consult you.
’“Pa Adesanya said,
‘Hmm… but, I will not support
you.’“I said, ‘well, alright, but
all the same, it must be my
duty and responsibility to
inform you, to let you know
that I have been persuaded
and I’m going into this. So,
we parted. As I went on in
the consultation, I met him
a second time and the same
thing happened. I told him
I came to give him progress
report and he said again, ‘we
will not support you’ and I
said alright. “Again, he asked
me why I was not in their
group and I told him their
group was alright but it was
limited, and I believe that we
should not be limited.
He told me again that they
will not support me.“I visited
him a third time; this was just
before the election. I told him
I came to give him update and
the third time Baba said ‘we
will not support you’. And
of course, as the results of
the election turned out, I was
not supported by the Yoruba
in the Southwest for the 1999
election. ”Obasanjo said he
went on to appoint Chief
Bola Ige and Mrs. Adelaja as
ministers without informing
Chief Adesanya that he had
appointed his daughter.
He said: “But then, Pa
Adesanya did not know how
his daughter, Dupe, became
a minister in my government
because I did not consult
him. On two occasions when
I visited Baba, Dupe was the
one who served drinks and
refreshments. “When after
the election I decided that I
was going to bring people
from parties other than PDP, I
decided to take Bola Ige and
Dupe Adelaja to represent AD
in my government and Baba
never talked to me about it
and I never talked to him
about it.
“Dupe played her role
— a dutiful and diligent
minister — and I have no
regret for taking Dupe and
Bola Ige as ministers in
the administration that set
up the present democratic
dispensation.
”Meanwhile, Obasanjo
reacted to report that he
has endorsed President
Muhammadu Buhari for
second term saying it was not
true. He said he has not and
cannot endorse failure. Recall
that Obasanjo had written a
letter asking President Buhari
not to seek re-election in 2019.
In a statement by his media
aide, Kehinde Adeyemi, on
Wednesday, May 2, Obasanjo
said he has not changed his
mind about his assessment of
the Buhari administration. He
said Buhari failed to redeem
himself during his visit to
the US where he met with
President Donald Trump
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!