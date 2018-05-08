“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react — Nigeria Today

“I left Lagos to catch small breeze in London” – DJ Cuppy says, Nigerians react
Otedola’s daughter, Dj Cuppy causes uproar on twitter after she tweeted that she left Lagos for london just to catch some air.
This did not go well with Nigerians as seen in their reactions below.
She Wrote:
Why is it so hot in London 😩 I left Lagos to catch small breeze! 💨#bankholidaysunshine
