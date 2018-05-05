“I miss being kissed and romanced” – Tonto Dikeh cries out — Nigeria Today

The curse of being single?







Nollywood actress has cried out over a lack of romance in her life. The actress divorced her husband last year has not been linked romantically with anybody.

The actress took to instagram to voice her frustration. Here’s what she wrote:

Don’t misunderstand me,I don’t miss A Person..

I MISS INTIMACY,A LITTLE BIT..

#JESUSGIRL #SISTERCHARITY #WEATHER MESSING WITH MY HEAD