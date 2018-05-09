I will be glad to teach APC how to conduct free, fair and transparent primary elections - Fayose — Nigeria Today

I will be glad to teach APC how to conduct free, fair and transparent primary elections – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose says If the All Progressive Congress (APC) needs tutelage on how to conduct free, fair and transparent primary elections, he is ready to help them.

Fayose stated this in a statement on Twitter Wednesday morning. According to Faysose, the governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa was also very ready to teach the All Progressive Congress (APC) how to be democratic.

Fayose thanked the people of Ekiti State and the People Democratic People for the demonstration of love and for teaching APC how to choose leaders.

“Should the APC be ready for tutelage on how to conduct free, fair and transparent primary elections, we will be glad to help the party. Gov Okowa of Delta State will assist them in the APC to be democratic” he said.

“Good morning Nigerians.I thank you for your show of love for us in Ekiti and the PDP. What you saw yesterday was a demonstration of how the people should choose their leaders. I hope the APC will also learn from this and be democratic for once. One love.” he added

