 I will conduct election in all wards, LGs – Ajimobi dares Court — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

I will conduct election in all wards, LGs – Ajimobi dares Court

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Friday declared that the local government election billed to hold on Saturday 12th May will hold in all the 33 local government areas, 35 local council development areas and over 600 wards in the state. This is despite a Federal High Court injunction which ordered for suspension of […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

I will conduct election in all wards, LGs – Ajimobi dares Court

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.