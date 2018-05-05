I Will Never Fight For A Lady – Miracle — Nigeria Today

I Will Never Fight For A Lady – Miracle

Twenty three-year-old Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe is now a millionaire and perhaps the youngest, thanks to the recently concluded Big Brother Naija Double Wahala Edition which he won. The dude who’s a pilot won N25m and another package of equipment worth N20m. He spoke with select journalists, SAMUEL ABULUDE and ROSELYN AYAM were there How do you […]

The post I Will Never Fight For A Lady – Miracle appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

