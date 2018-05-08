I will replace Buhari in 2019 - Adegboye — Nigeria Today

I will replace Buhari in 2019 – Adegboye

A Senior Pastor at Works word of God Church, Pastor Gabriel Adegboye says he will replace President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Pastor Adegboye stated this over the weekend in Ibadan, Oyo state capital during an interactive session with journalists.

According to Pastor Adegboye, the security threat in the North-East can be solved within three months if the Federal government invite him to handle the process.

Daily Post reports that Adegboye claimed that God informed him that he will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“God sent me to become the next president of Nigeria. Over the years, God has been speaking to me and I have been communicating to past presidents, even the incumbent president, concerning the way to resolve the crisis in the country and ensure economic development. God has given me the new agenda for this country.

“We have all it takes to take the presidential seat come 2019. God has revealed to me that the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari is only four years. And the next person that will take over the mantle of leadership is Pastor Gabriel Adegboye.

“If the Federal Government needs solution to the challenges in the country today, if I am invited, I promise that within three months, there will be peace in the North-East,” Adegboye said.

