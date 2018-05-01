I won’t serve Nigeria again – Okonjo-Iweala — Nigeria Today

I won’t serve Nigeria again – Okonjo-Iweala

A former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has declared that she is done serving Nigeria. Okonjo spoke at an event preceding the presentation of the book, “Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines” held at the Politics and Prose, Washington DC, US. It is a book where she illustrates what she had […]

I won’t serve Nigeria again – Okonjo-Iweala

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

