“I Won’t Trade Tobi For Anything, Deal With It!” – Alex Claims — Nigeria Today

“I Won’t Trade Tobi For Anything, Deal With It!” – Alex Claims

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Alex declares praise on her pal, Tobi Bakre as fans continue to ponder on the chemistry between both parties suspected to be dating. Though she calls it friendship but from their public displays and utterances, fans see it more as romance She took to Instagram to thank Tobi, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

