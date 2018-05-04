Ibanga Becomes USA-Nigeria Trade Council Advisory Board Member — Nigeria Today

Ibanga Becomes USA-Nigeria Trade Council Advisory Board Member

The USA-Nigeria Trade Council, United States of America (USA) has announced the appointment of Mrs. Affiong Israel Ibanga as a member of its Advisory Board. She is expected to provide leadership and overall guidance and direction in the programmes, policy and strategic efforts to improve the trade traffic between the USA and Nigeria.

Ibanga, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping (FCIS) is the Vice-Chairperson of AML Bonded Terminal (Advanced Motors and Logistics Limited), a leading freight forwarder, export/import services, shipping agency and bonded terminal operator. She is also the Chief Executive Officer of AML Farms and Industries Limited. She holds a Master’s degree in Transport Management with Specialisation in Logistics (MTM), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Oyo State.

Post Graduate Diploma in Logistics (PGD), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso. She is also a graduate of Atlanta Technical College, Atlanta Georgia, USA. She belongs to several associations both nationally and internationally, including the Chartered Institute of Shipping (CIS), Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), Women in Shipping and Trade Association (WISTA) Nigeria as well as the Africa Women in Maritime (WIMA). She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of A-smile Initiative and Empowerment Foundation, (Georgia, USA and Nigeria).

