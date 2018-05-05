Ibinabo missing, as AGN past presidents meet Emeka Rollas — Nigeria Today

Ibinabo missing, as AGN past presidents meet Emeka Rollas

…Chart a new direction for the guild

Immediate past president of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Ibinabo Fiberesima has demonstrated yet again her unwillingness to give peace a chance as she was conspicuously missing during the week, when the successive presidents of the guild met with the incumbent leadership to chart a new direction for the troubled guild.

The close-door meeting, which held at Lounge 50, in Surulere had about five past presidents of the guild in attendance. They were Chief Lari Williams, the first president of the guild, Zack Orji, Ejike Asiegbu, Emmanuel Agugua and Segun Arinze.

Ibinabo, according to the incumbent president, Emeka Rollas was duly informed about the meeting, but she did not show up for reasons best known to her. It would be recalled that, the ex-beauty queen and actress alongside Emeka Ike months back rejected the formation of Government of National Unity,GNU, an interim government under the umbrella of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and headed by actor, Emeka Rollas, on the ground that “ the AGN matter is still in court.”

Rollas emerged the head of the interim government after he defeated Emeka Ike at an election that was organized by the guild’s congress in Enugu about eight months ago. Ibinabo had disassociated herself from the exercise, describing it as ‘illegal.’ “I am still in court, which election brought Emeka Rollas to power as GUN president,” Ibinabo queried then.

Meanwhile, the essence of the meeting, which was at the instance of the incumbent president, was to brief his predecessors concerning the significant progress the new administration has recorded in less than one year of its assumption of office in addition to seeking their support to move the guild forward.

However, after listening to Emeka Rollas as he reeled out some of his laudable achievements in the past eight of his assumption of office, the five wise men leaped for joy, resolving, however, to throw their weight behind his administration. They equally advised the incumbent president to ensure that he does not only reconciles all warring factions, but also, he must carry everyone along in his bid to reposition the guild.”This is not the time to keep enmity. You must reach out to everybody including your enemies if you must move the guild forward,” they advised.

According to Segun Arinze, apart from restoring discipline in the guild, there’s need for the incumbent leadership to organize a grand dinner that will have who is who in Nollywood in attendance as a way of reuniting both the old and new members of the guild. Recall that the new administration recently rebranded the guild to stand the taste of time.

The event held at the prestigious Sheraton hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, witnessed the introduction of the new AGN general insurance product, unveiling of the new AGN logo, showcasing of the new identification card, the new AGN mobile App with payment gateway/website and its interactivity. It also introduced a unified AGN devoid of rancour to the general public. To many, this is a new dawn for the guild which has been plunged into crisis for more than 12 years.

