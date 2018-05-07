 ICAN accountability index to bring transparency in  accessing public fund — Nigeria Today
ICAN accountability index to bring transparency in  accessing public fund

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Steve Agbota

The accountability index launched by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) will improve the process of accessing public finance management and public governance practices across the three tiers of Nigerian public sector, including the federal, state and local governments in the country. 

The aim of ICAN in launching the index in 2017 was to ensure transparency and accountability in government transactions across board. The institute’s 53rd President, Alhaji Isma’ila Muhammadu Zakari, stated this at the 2018 ICAN Annual Dinner and Awards held in Lagos recently, where the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Babatunde Fowler, and others received ICAN merit awards for demonstrating attribute of accountability, integrity and exemplary leadership commitment to nation building and contribution towards the growth and sustainability of the accounting profession.

Speaking further on the index, the President hopes that when the index is fully developed, it would contribute immensely to strengthen accountability and public governance practices as well as fight corruption in the country.
According to him, the development of ICAN accountability index for the country was in line with the institute’s promise to uphold initiative in various indices for accountability environs.

He said the council also adopted a new global standard of ethic for professional accountants  known as Non-Compliance with the Laws and Regulations (NOCLAR), which mandates professional accountants and auditors to expose any act of non-compliance to laws and regulations by their employers or clients to relevant government authorities.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

