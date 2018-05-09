Iceberg Slim ft. Reekado Banks & Oritsefemi — Oluwa (Remix) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Iceberg Slim ft. Reekado Banks & Oritsefemi — Oluwa (Remix) – Information Nigeria
Iceberg Slim ft. Reekado Banks & Oritsefemi — Oluwa (Remix)
Tru Wave Entertainment presents the remix of Iceberg Slim's single, Oluwa. The track features Reekado Banks and Oritsefemi. Download, listen and ENJOY! http://www.informationng.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Iceberg_Slim_ft_Reekado_Banks_Oritsefemi_ …
MUSIC: Iceberg Slim ft. Reekado Banks & Oritse Femi – Oluwa (Remix)
