Icebergs could float to the rescue of parched Cape Town - Economic Times — Nigeria Today

Icebergs could float to the rescue of parched Cape Town
Economic Times
JOHANNESBURG: Marine salvage experts are floating a plan to tug icebergs from Antarctica to South Africa's drought-hit Cape Town to help solve the region's worst water shortage in a century. Salvage master Nick Sloane said he was looking for government …
Squeezing more out of taps: How Cape Town cut consumption in half
