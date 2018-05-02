If you touch me Nigeria will finish – Wike tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

If you touch me Nigeria will finish – Wike tells Buhari
The Governor of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to shelve any plan of going after him for any reason, Dailypost report reveals. Wike said any attempt to touch him will “finish Nigeria.” The governor further stated that the Federal Government must apologise to the State and seek God’s […]
The post If you touch me Nigeria will finish – Wike tells Buhari appeared first on Timeofgist.
