Ifu Ennada fires back at those who criticized her outfit to the 2018 Headies — Nigeria Today

Ifu Ennada fires back at those who criticized her outfit to the 2018 Headies

Ifu Ennada has clapped back at those who criticized the outfit she wore to the 2018 Headies as well as those who frowned at her for reconciling with CDQ.

She pointed out that the harsh words really get to her and she would appreciate if they take it easy with their piercing words.

Ifu Ennada also cleared the air about Khloe styling her adding that she is not a terrible person as most people criticized.

Sharing more photos from the Headies red carpet, the actress preached that she’s all about love and support.

Read below:

“Chief Priestess, Sango’s Assistant, Confused Idiot” – These are some of the names I’ve been called because of my Headies outfit.

“While we may see things differently, I believe showing kindness even when expressing a distaste for something such as this is an attitude we can all adopt.

“The name calling gets to me guys. I’m human just like you are.

“Some people went as far as insulting @kokobykhloe and accusing her of styling me. Guys, Koko did not style me and she certainly isn’t a terrible person.

Also, I’ve been bashed by more than a handful of you for my reconciliation with CDQ.

“Well, I’m all about peace, love and progress. Some people took the insults from my comment section to DM and now emails. Una no dey tire to insult person?

“Please let’s learn to live in peace and harmony. No one is perfect. Those of you saying I accused him of sexual assault should get their facts right as well.

“I never said that consciously or unconsciously. The person who made me write and produce my short film – Tears of A Broken Virgin knows himself, karma and justice will catch up with him soon, trust me.”

“This is turning into a terribly long post, but since I’m addressing issues.

“I also want to thank everyone supporting and correcting me with kindness when I’m wrong. Your love makes me a better person. Thank you.

“I styled my natural hair myself. Please follow my natural hair page @beautifuennada .

“PS: Our 100k giveaway is still on. I’ll be sharing a video about it later today. I actually love this outfit by @zhenascloset . They’ve styled me in the past and always get it right.

“#IfuEnnada #Peace #Love #Bbn #bbnaija #Redcarpet #Headies”

