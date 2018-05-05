IGP Idris reveals areas police applicants will be tested before selection — Nigeria Today

IGP Idris reveals areas police applicants will be tested before selection
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has revealed the areas where prospective police recruits will be assessed before their final selection. He made this disclosure in Abuja on Saturday while addressing Commissioners of Police and other senior officers nominated to serve as Heads of Police Recruitment Screening Committee in the 37 commands across the […]
IGP Idris reveals areas police applicants will be tested before selection
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!