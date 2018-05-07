 IGP must obey laws, Saraki, Dogara tell Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

IGP must obey laws, Saraki, Dogara tell Buhari

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

—-Say Dino’s arraignment on wheelchair barbaric
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–SENATE President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have told President Muhammadu Buhari to compel the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to obey the laws of the land.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The two presiding officers of the National Assembly who spoke to the State House correspondents after meeting President Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, condemned the treatment given to the Senator  representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye.

They said the action of the IGP arraigning Dino on wheelchair was uncivilised and barbaric, adding that there was nowhere in the world that people were arraigned in a stretcher even criminals.

The two National Assembly presiding officers said that the 2018 budget report will be laid and passed this week, adding that if there should be any delay, the passage would not pass next week.

Details later

 

The post IGP must obey laws, Saraki, Dogara tell Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.