Iheanacho Celebrates Ndidi’s Leicester Young Player Of The Year Award — Nigeria Today

Iheanacho Celebrates Ndidi’s Leicester Young Player Of The Year Award

By Adeboye Amosu:

Kelechi Iheanacho has congratulated his Super Eagles teammate Wifred Ndidi after the midfielder won the Young Player of the Year award at Leicester City’s annual award night at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ndidi, 21, won the award for the second year in a row for his robust displays in the middle of the park.

The Nigeria midfielder beat the duo of Ben Chilwel and Demarai Gray to the prize.

“#LCFCawards congrats to Wilf @Ndidi25. Wilf young player of the season,” Iheanacho, also 21 and eligible for the same award, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Ndidi was also nominated for the Players’ Player of the Season award along with Harry Maguire and James Vardy with England centre-back Maguire going home with the honour.

Former Genk of Belgium star Ndidi also lost in the player of the season category to Maguire.

Ndidi who has been a key performer for the Foxes this season has made 33 Premier League appearances for the club with four assists to his name.

