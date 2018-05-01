 “I’ll Reduce You To Nothing” Police Bullying Keke Driver Goes Viral — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018 in News

Prince Gwamnishu Harrison has uploaded a disturbing video to Facebook showing how two policemen attached to ‘A’ Division in Asaba, the capital of Delta State bullied and beat him and a commercial tricycle rider. Prince Harrison also alleged that the policemen, Inspector Haruna Japhet and a Sergeant with Service No: 462207, threatened his life and […]

