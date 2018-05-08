 Ilorin Trader Shot Dead For Refusing To Sell Cigarette To Gunmen — Nigeria Today
Ilorin Trader Shot Dead For Refusing To Sell Cigarette To Gunmen

Posted on May 8, 2018

Five gunmen killed a cigarette seller identified simply as MM, allegedly for refusing to sell the product to them. Eyewitness reports said that the fleeing suspects had rushed into the cigarette seller’s shop to buy cigarette. The seller was shot in the head in his shop at Gaa Akanbi area of Ilorin, Kwara State by […]

