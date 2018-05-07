I’m embarrassed by invasion of Senate – Buhari — Nigeria Today

I’m embarrassed by invasion of Senate – Buhari

—Briefs NASS leadership on US trip

—-Saraki, Dogara tell Buhari to call IGP to order

___Say Police shouldn’t operate like tribesmen, barbarians

—-NASS to pass budget next week

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Monday said he was embarrassed by the invasion of the senate by suspected hoodlums that made away with the mace which is the symbol of authority and said that proper investigation should be carried out to fish out those behind the invasion.

This is as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara have told President Buhari to call the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim to order and compel him to obey the laws of the land.

They also described the arraignment of the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye on wheelchair by the police as barbaric and uncivilised, saying that it did not give good image to the nation’s democracy.

Meantime, the two presiding officers of the National Assembly said that the 2018 budget report would likely be laid in the two chambers this week for its possible passage next week.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Senate President said that the meeting was on the instance of President Buhari to brief them on the outcome of his bilateral meeting with the American President, Donald Trump.

Saraki also said that issues bothering on the invasion of the senate by hoodlums on 29th April when the President was away to London, the United Kingdom to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, CHOGM, the refusal of the Inspector General of Police to honour invitation to him by the senate as well as the passage of the budget were discussed at the meeting.

